Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $129.00 and a one year high of $194.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

