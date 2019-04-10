Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.14 per share, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Stifel Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/nordea-investment-management-ab-increases-holdings-in-stifel-financial-corp-sf.html.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.