Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,379 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after buying an additional 203,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,722,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $145,974.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,379 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/nordea-investment-management-ab-acquires-1379-shares-of-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.