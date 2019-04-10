Nike Inc (NKE) Position Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 0.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE:NKE opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike Inc (NKE) Position Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/nike-inc-nke-position-lowered-by-chickasaw-capital-management-llc.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.