NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,262,027 shares, a drop of 0.6% from the March 15th total of 10,324,435 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,347,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/nexgen-energy-ltd-nxe-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.