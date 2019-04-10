News (NWSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company remains vulnerable to foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. Advertising revenue at News and Information Services segment fell 5% during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 owing to softness in the print advertising market and decline in News America Marketing revenues. Nevertheless, the company is concentrating on cost cutting, expanding digital offerings with greater emphasis on real estate services to mitigate the impact of the same. These endeavors helped the company to register ninth straight quarter of positive earnings surprise and post revenue beat. Results gained from sturdy performance at the Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing segments as well as the consolidation of Foxtel. Although top line grew year over year, bottom line fell on account of higher operating and interest expenses.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

