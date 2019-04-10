Newmont Mining (NEM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.40 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.49.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Mining has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $122,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $136,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,591,799. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

