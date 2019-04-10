Newmont Mining Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NEM)

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Newmont Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Mining to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.49.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Mining has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $179,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,246.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $136,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,799 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,842,000 after purchasing an additional 620,141 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,181,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,402,000 after purchasing an additional 652,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont Mining by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,082,000 after purchasing an additional 812,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.