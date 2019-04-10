New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 918.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 85,220 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $3,442,888.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,391,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,693 shares of company stock worth $4,381,895. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

