Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 356,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,405,000 after buying an additional 336,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,721,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.95, a PEG ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

