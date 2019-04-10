Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services. It is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing in the transportation of petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company focuses on chartering its vessels to international oil companies, refiners, and vessel operators under long, medium, and short-term charters. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

NNA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NNA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.64). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.