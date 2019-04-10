National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,651,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

