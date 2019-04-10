Natera (NTRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Natera stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). Natera had a negative return on equity of 790.13% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $54,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $53,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,699 shares of company stock worth $7,120,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.