Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NANO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

