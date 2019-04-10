NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NACCO Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.40. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

