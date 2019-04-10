Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

