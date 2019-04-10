Myokardia Inc (MYOK) CFO Taylor C. Harris Sells 1,324 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.48.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

