Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $692.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

WARNING: “Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/murphy-oil-co-mur-stake-lowered-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.