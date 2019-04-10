Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 1,200 ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $281.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.17 and a 1 year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,376,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

