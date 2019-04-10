Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $379,000 in Mylan NV (MYL) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

MYL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Mylan had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

