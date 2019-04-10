Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $372,000 in HNI Corp (HNI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HNI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE HNI opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.93 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

