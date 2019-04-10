Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

