Multi-Color (LABL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research cut Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Multi-Color to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.
Shares of LABL stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Multi-Color by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About Multi-Color
Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.
