Multi-Color (LABL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research cut Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Multi-Color to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of LABL stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Multi-Color by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

