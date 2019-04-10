Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $47.47 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 53,977 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at $24,080,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $47.47 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/morningstar-investment-services-llc-has-47-47-million-holdings-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.