Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,946 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,946 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $1,144,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,174,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,582,379.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,284,719.31.

Morningstar stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.59 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 153.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

