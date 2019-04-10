Monument Capital Management Reduces Stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 45.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

