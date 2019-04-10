Monument Capital Management Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. 12,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,429. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4785 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

