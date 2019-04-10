Monument Capital Management Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ecolab by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 19,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,852. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

