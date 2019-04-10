Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,770 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.42. 6,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,049. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

