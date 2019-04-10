Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Receives $12.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

