Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 678,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 366,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 763,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 479,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $27,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $278,685 and have sold 29,000 shares valued at $396,800. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

