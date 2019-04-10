Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 275 ($3.59). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 321.43 ($4.20).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 341.30 ($4.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 372.10 ($4.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

