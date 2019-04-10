Moneynet (MNC) Reaches Market Cap of $635,437.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $635,437.00 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneynet has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, CoinZest and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.01670992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Moneynet Token Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,927,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,915,752,161 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moneynet Token Trading

Moneynet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Fatbtc and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

