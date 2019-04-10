Molson Coors Brewing’s (TAP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. 456,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,802. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

