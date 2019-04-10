MML Investors Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after buying an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. Yale University bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after buying an additional 102,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,164.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $5,554,821.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,797 in the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

