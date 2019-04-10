MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $136.84.

