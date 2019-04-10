MML Investors Services LLC Has $194,000 Stake in ING Groep NV (ING)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 30,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ING shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

