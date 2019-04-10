Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,052.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.38.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

