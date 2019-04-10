Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 505.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of Stratasys worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $3,472,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.78 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

