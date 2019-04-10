Millennium Management LLC Acquires 49,344 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $192,528.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $136,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

