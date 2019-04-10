Millennium Management LLC Acquires 44,896 Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPLO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

