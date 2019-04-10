Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Receives $107.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,303 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078 shares of company stock worth $636,546 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,674,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

