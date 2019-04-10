Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Receives $107.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,303 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078 shares of company stock worth $636,546 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE MAA opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.
