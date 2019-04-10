Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lessened by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.01.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $923.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

