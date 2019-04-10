Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

