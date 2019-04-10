Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Receives $16.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $14.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

MIK opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

