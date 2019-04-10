MGM China (MCHVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MGM China alerts:

MCHVF opened at $1.95 on Monday. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.