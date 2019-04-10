Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 9,183 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 376.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $103,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,221. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

