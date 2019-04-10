MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of Mantech International Corp (MANT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANT. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $497.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.45 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $197,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

