MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,453 Shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

