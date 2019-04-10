Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 26th

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel bought 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

